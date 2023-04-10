MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, MJ Melendez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .152 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- This year, Melendez has tallied at least one hit in three of nine games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Melendez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow eight home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
