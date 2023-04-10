The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Eaton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Eaton At The Plate

Eaton is hitting .000 with .

In six games so far this season, Eaton has zero hits.

In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Eaton has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings