Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 2-for-3 with a double) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by eight hits.
- Pasquantino enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.
- Pasquantino has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Pasquantino has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow eight home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers will look to Heaney (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
