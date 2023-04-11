Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has two home runs and four walks while batting .158.
- In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Witt Jr. has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.38 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will look to deGrom (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.