On Tuesday, Edward Olivares (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .273.

In four of seven games this year (57.1%), Olivares has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

Olivares has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings