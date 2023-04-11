On Tuesday, Edward Olivares (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .273.
  • In four of seven games this year (57.1%), Olivares has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Olivares has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • deGrom (1-0) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
