The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is hitting .160 with a double and a walk.
  • Isbel has a base hit in four of seven games played this year (57.1%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Isbel has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.38 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • deGrom (1-0) starts for the Rangers, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
