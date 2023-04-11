MJ Melendez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the hill, on April 11 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .152 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Melendez has gotten a hit in three of nine games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Melendez has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings