In one of the two compelling matchups on the NBA Play-In Tournament schedule today, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers take the court at Crypto.com Arena.

Today's NBA Games

The Miami Heat take on the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks travel to face the Heat on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • MIA Record: 44-38
  • ATL Record: 41-41
  • MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
  • ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

  • MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
  • ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: MIA -5
  • MIA Odds to Win: -208
  • ATL Odds to Win: +173
  • Total: 228 points

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves hit the road the Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • LAL Record: 43-39
  • MIN Record: 42-40
  • LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
  • MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

  • LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
  • MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

