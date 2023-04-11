The Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals will play on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET. Jordan Lyles will start for Kansas City, trying to shut down Corey Seager and company.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 11 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .311 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .179 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 29 (2.6 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .248 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.392 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Lyles will get the start for the Royals, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up five earned runs.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/6/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Jordan Lyles Kevin Gausman 4/7/2023 Giants W 3-1 Away Brad Keller Alex Cobb 4/8/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Brady Singer Sean Manaea 4/9/2023 Giants L 3-1 Away Kris Bubic - 4/10/2023 Rangers L 11-2 Away Zack Greinke Andrew Heaney 4/11/2023 Rangers - Away Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/12/2023 Rangers - Away Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/14/2023 Braves - Home Brady Singer Charlie Morton 4/15/2023 Braves - Home Kris Bubic Dylan Dodd 4/16/2023 Braves - Home Zack Greinke Bryce Elder 4/17/2023 Rangers - Home Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.