(3-8) will square off against the (6-4) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 11 strikeouts, Jordan Lyles will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Rangers have -300 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +230. An 8-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Royals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom - TEX (1-0, 5.59 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-2, 4.91 ERA)

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.

The Rangers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Royals have come away with three wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Royals this season with a +230 moneyline set for this game.

Royals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Jackie Bradley Jr. 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+400) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+350) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+340) MJ Melendez 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+290)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

