Timberwolves vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 8.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-in matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is 232.5 for the matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-8.5
|232.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played 39 games this season that ended with a combined score above 232.5 points.
- Minnesota has had an average of 231.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Minnesota has gone 38-43-0 ATS this year.
- The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those games.
- Minnesota has not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 25.6% chance of pulling out a win.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|43
|52.4%
|117.2
|233
|116.6
|232.4
|232.1
|Timberwolves
|39
|47.6%
|115.8
|233
|115.8
|232.4
|231.1
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have gone over the total four times.
- Minnesota has performed better against the spread on the road (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0) this season.
- The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.
- Minnesota has put together a 22-12 ATS record and a 22-12 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|2-2
|44-38
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|2-2
|37-45
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Timberwolves
|117.2
|115.8
|6
|12
|31-13
|22-12
|34-10
|22-12
|116.6
|115.8
|20
|18
|28-14
|27-20
|28-14
|32-16
