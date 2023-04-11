The Los Angeles Lakers are 8.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-in matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is 232.5 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -8.5 232.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played 39 games this season that ended with a combined score above 232.5 points.

Minnesota has had an average of 231.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Minnesota has gone 38-43-0 ATS this year.

The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those games.

Minnesota has not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 25.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 43 52.4% 117.2 233 116.6 232.4 232.1 Timberwolves 39 47.6% 115.8 233 115.8 232.4 231.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have gone over the total four times.

Minnesota has performed better against the spread on the road (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0) this season.

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 22-12 ATS record and a 22-12 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 2-2 44-38 Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Timberwolves 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 31-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-12 34-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-12 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 28-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-20 28-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-16

