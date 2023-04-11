How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves have shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- This season, Minnesota has a 35-15 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.
- The Timberwolves put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- Minnesota has put together a 22-12 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Timberwolves score 115.9 points per game, 0.3 more than on the road (115.6). On defense they allow 115.0 points per game at home, 1.6 less than away (116.6).
- Minnesota concedes 115.0 points per game at home, and 116.6 on the road.
- This year the Timberwolves are picking up fewer assists at home (26.0 per game) than on the road (26.3).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jaylen Nowell
|Out
|Knee
|Naz Reid
|Out
|Wrist
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Hand
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.