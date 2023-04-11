In an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

  • The Timberwolves have shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
  • This season, Minnesota has a 35-15 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.
  • The Timberwolves put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
  • Minnesota has put together a 22-12 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

  • At home the Timberwolves score 115.9 points per game, 0.3 more than on the road (115.6). On defense they allow 115.0 points per game at home, 1.6 less than away (116.6).
  • Minnesota concedes 115.0 points per game at home, and 116.6 on the road.
  • This year the Timberwolves are picking up fewer assists at home (26.0 per game) than on the road (26.3).

Timberwolves Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Calf
Jaylen Nowell Out Knee
Naz Reid Out Wrist
Jaden McDaniels Out Hand

