After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jacob deGrom) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.

This year, Pasquantino has totaled at least one hit in six of 11 games (54.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Pasquantino has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings