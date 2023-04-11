After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jacob deGrom) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.
  • This year, Pasquantino has totaled at least one hit in six of 11 games (54.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Pasquantino has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).
  • The Rangers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • deGrom (1-0) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.