Having won four straight, the Dallas Stars visit the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

You can turn on TNT to see the match unfold as the Blues try to knock off the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TNT Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/28/2022 Blues Stars 4-1 DAL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues allow 3.6 goals per game (292 in total), 27th in the league.

The Blues' 258 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 77 37 34 71 53 53 38.5% Pavel Buchnevich 61 26 41 67 30 33 32.5% Brayden Schenn 80 21 44 65 46 39 46.8% Robert Thomas 71 17 46 63 40 64 52.9% Justin Faulk 80 11 38 49 57 49 -

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 213 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 275 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players