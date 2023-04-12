On Wednesday, Brad Keller (on the back of going -for-) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Brad Keller Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brad Keller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brad Keller At The Plate (2022)

  • Keller hit .000 with .
  • Keller went hitless in all 35 games a year ago.
  • He did not homer last year in the 35 games he appeared in.
  • Keller didn't have an RBI in 35 games played last season.
  • He did not score in any of the 35 games he played in last season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brad Keller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 16
.000 AVG .000
.000 OBP .000
.000 SLG .000
XBH
HR
RBI
/ K/BB /
SB
Home Away
19 GP 16
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Rangers pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in the league).
  • The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.