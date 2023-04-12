The point total is 213.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -5.5 213.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has played 57 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 213.5 points.

Chicago's average game total this season has been 225, 11.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (42.6%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 7-6, a 53.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 62 75.6% 112.9 226 111.4 223.2 223.8 Bulls 57 69.5% 113.1 226 111.8 223.2 227.8

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have hit the over seven times.

Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than away (21-20-0) this year.

The Bulls score an average of 113.1 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 111.4 the Raptors allow.

Chicago is 32-13 against the spread and 32-13 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 43-39 14-12 44-38 Bulls 43-39 13-6 37-45

Bulls vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Bulls 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 31-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-13 33-14 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-13 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-12 36-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-14

