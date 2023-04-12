The point total is 213.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -5.5 213.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago has played 57 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 213.5 points.
  • Chicago's average game total this season has been 225, 11.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Chicago has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bulls have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (42.6%) in those contests.
  • Chicago has a record of 7-6, a 53.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Chicago has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 62 75.6% 112.9 226 111.4 223.2 223.8
Bulls 57 69.5% 113.1 226 111.8 223.2 227.8

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have hit the over seven times.
  • Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than away (21-20-0) this year.
  • The Bulls score an average of 113.1 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 111.4 the Raptors allow.
  • Chicago is 32-13 against the spread and 32-13 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 43-39 14-12 44-38
Bulls 43-39 13-6 37-45

Bulls vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Bulls
112.9
Points Scored (PG)
 113.1
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
31-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-13
33-14
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-13
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-12
36-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-14

