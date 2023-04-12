Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .231.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in four of eight games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Olivares has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi (1-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
