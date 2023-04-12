Hunter Dozier -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Stadium: Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier has a home run and a walk while batting .125.

Dozier has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Dozier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

