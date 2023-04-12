On Wednesday, Kyle Isbel (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rangers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .207 with two doubles and a walk.

Isbel has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.

In eight games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Isbel has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings