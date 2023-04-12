MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has two doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .162.
- This year, Melendez has posted at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Melendez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.40).
- The Rangers allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- Eovaldi (1-1) gets the start for the Rangers, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.