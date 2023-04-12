Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicky Lopez -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .150 with a double, a triple and four walks.
- Lopez has gotten a hit in three of 10 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Lopez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.40 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- The Rangers will look to Eovaldi (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
