Having won five in a row, the Dallas Stars welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN to catch the action as the Stars and Blues meet.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Blues vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/12/2023 Blues Stars 5-2 DAL
11/28/2022 Blues Stars 4-1 DAL

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues' total of 292 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 25th in the league.
  • The Blues have 258 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Blues are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Blues have allowed 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 78 37 34 71 53 53 38.5%
Pavel Buchnevich 62 26 41 67 30 33 32.5%
Brayden Schenn 81 21 44 65 46 39 46.8%
Robert Thomas 72 17 46 63 40 64 52.9%
Justin Faulk 81 11 38 49 57 49 -

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have conceded 213 total goals (2.7 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.
  • The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (275 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 1.7 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 36 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 81 46 60 106 64 60 0%
Joe Pavelski 81 27 49 76 55 31 53.1%
Jamie Benn 81 33 42 75 46 53 60%
Roope Hintz 72 36 38 74 37 24 51.7%
Miro Heiskanen 78 11 60 71 63 50 -

