The Dallas Stars (46-21-14) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they face the St. Louis Blues (37-37-7) at home on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Blues vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-215) Blues (+185) -

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been made an underdog 53 times this season, and won 21, or 39.6%, of those games.

St. Louis is 2-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of victory for the Blues.

Blues vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 280 (7th) Goals 260 (15th) 215 (4th) Goals Allowed 297 (28th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 46 (22nd) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 60 (25th)

Blues Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, St. Louis has hit the over six times.

In their last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are scoring 1.8 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.

The Blues have scored 260 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the league.

The Blues' 297 total goals conceded (3.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -37.

