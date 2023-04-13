The Dallas Stars (46-21-14) host the St. Louis Blues (37-37-7) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Stars have won five straight games.

Over the past 10 contests for the Blues, their offense has scored 39 goals while their defense has given up 40 (they have a 5-4-1 record in those games). In 25 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with four goals (16.0% success rate).

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.

Blues vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 5, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-275)

Stars (-275) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-2.9)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a record of 37-37-7 this season and are 10-7-17 in overtime contests.

St. Louis has earned 26 points (11-2-4) in its 17 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blues recorded only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

When St. Louis has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned eight points (2-15-4 record).

The Blues have scored more than two goals 48 times, earning 71 points from those matchups (34-11-3).

This season, St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in 33 games and picked up 35 points with a record of 16-14-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 9-12-2 (20 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 53 games. The Blues finished 26-22-5 in those matchups (57 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 7th 3.46 Goals Scored 3.21 15th 4th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.67 28th 14th 31.9 Shots 28.6 27th 9th 30 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 4th 25.2% Power Play % 19.5% 22nd 3rd 83.3% Penalty Kill % 72.1% 29th

Blues vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

