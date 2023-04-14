Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.289 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Rangers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is hitting .229 with a triple, two home runs and four walks.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with more than one hit on four occasions (30.8%).
- He has homered in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in six of 13 games so far this season.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Morton (1-1) takes the mound for the Braves to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
