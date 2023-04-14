The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game for the NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Bulls 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 5.5)

Bulls (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (208.5)



The Bulls have put together a 43-39-0 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

Miami (5-16-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (22.7%) than Chicago (11-6) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (64.7%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents don't do it as often (43.9% of the time) as Miami and its opponents (48.8%).

The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season while the Bulls have a .426 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-27).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bulls Performance Insights

Chicago scores 113.1 points per game and give up 111.8, ranking them 22nd in the NBA offensively and seventh on defense.

At 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Bulls are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.4). They are ranked 16th in 3-point percentage at 36.1%.

Chicago attempts 33.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 24.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.8% of its shots, with 75.5% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.