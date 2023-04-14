The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game for the NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Bulls vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 112 - Bulls 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 5.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (208.5)
  • The Bulls have put together a 43-39-0 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.
  • Miami (5-16-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (22.7%) than Chicago (11-6) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (64.7%).
  • When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents don't do it as often (43.9% of the time) as Miami and its opponents (48.8%).
  • The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season while the Bulls have a .426 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-27).

Bulls Performance Insights

  • Chicago scores 113.1 points per game and give up 111.8, ranking them 22nd in the NBA offensively and seventh on defense.
  • At 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the NBA.
  • Beyond the arc, the Bulls are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.4). They are ranked 16th in 3-point percentage at 36.1%.
  • Chicago attempts 33.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 24.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.8% of its shots, with 75.5% of its makes coming from there.

