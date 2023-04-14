The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are playing in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament, as they battle for a spot in the postseason.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).

The Bulls outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 113.1 points per game, 22nd in league, and giving up 111.8 per contest, seventh in NBA) and have a +106 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up 222.6 points per game between them, 14.1 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams average 221.6 points per game combined, 13.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Chicago has put together a 41-40-1 record against the spread this season.

