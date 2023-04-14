Player prop bet options for Bam Adebayo, Nikola Vucevic and others are available when the Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-120) 10.5 (-120) 2.5 (-125) 0.5 (-227)

Friday's prop bet for Vucevic is 15.5 points, 2.1 fewer than his season average.

Vucevic's rebounding average of 11 is lower than his over/under on Friday (10.5).

Vucevic's assist average -- 3.2 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Vucevic averages 1.5 made three-pointers, 1.0 more than his over/under on Friday.

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-105) 4.5 (-154) 4.5 (-161) 0.5 (-149)

DeMar DeRozan's 24.5 points per game average is 1.0 point higher than Friday's over/under.

DeRozan has collected 4.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

DeRozan has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

DeRozan has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-118) 4.5 (+105) 4.5 (+105) 2.5 (-111)

Zach LaVine is averaging 24.8 points per game this season, 1.7 less than his points prop on Friday.

He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Friday.

LaVine has collected 4.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

He has hit 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-125) 9.5 (-105) 2.5 (-161)

The 20.4 points Adebayo has scored per game this season is 1.9 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (18.5).

Adebayo has averaged 9.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).

Adebayo's season-long assist average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (2.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-105) 4.5 (-154) 4.5 (-161) 0.5 (-149)

The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 3.6 less than his over/under on Friday (26.5).

He collects 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Friday.

Butler has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

He makes 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Friday (0.5).

