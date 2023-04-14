The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .267.
  • Olivares has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of nine played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Morton (1-1) makes the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
