Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .267.
- Olivares has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of nine played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Morton (1-1) makes the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
