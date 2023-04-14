The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Mike Conley, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 PM ET on Friday.

Conley, in his last showing, had 17 points and seven assists in a 113-108 win over the Pelicans.

In this piece we'll break down Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.9 16.3 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 3.1 Assists 5.5 6.7 5.2 PRA 23.5 21.3 24.6 PR -- 14.6 19.4 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.6



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Thunder

Conley's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 116.4 points per contest, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Thunder are the worst team in the NBA, giving up 46.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have conceded 25.9 per game, 19th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder have allowed 12.9 makes per contest, 23rd in the NBA.

Mike Conley vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2021 29 18 1 4 4 0 1 10/20/2021 25 10 0 4 2 0 2

