After going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is hitting .190 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Melendez has had a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Melendez has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Morton (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his third this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
