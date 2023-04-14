After going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Charlie Morton TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .190 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Melendez has had a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Melendez has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings