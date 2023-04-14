Nicky Lopez -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .208 with two doubles, a triple and four walks.

Lopez has had a base hit in four of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.

Lopez has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings