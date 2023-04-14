The Chicago Bulls, Patrick Williams included, take on the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 103-81 win over the Pistons, Williams had two points.

Now let's dig into Williams' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.2 10.8 Rebounds 2.5 4.0 3.0 Assists -- 1.2 0.9 PRA -- 15.4 14.7 PR -- 14.2 13.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Patrick Williams' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Heat

Williams has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 9.5% and 9.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.4 threes per game, or 13.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.6 assists per contest.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Patrick Williams vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 33 10 2 0 2 2 1 12/20/2022 32 6 3 4 1 0 1 10/19/2022 28 4 2 0 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Williams or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.