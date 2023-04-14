How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Play-In Tournament action.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.
- In games Minnesota shoots higher than 47.4% from the field, it is 31-14 overall.
- The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 12th.
- The Timberwolves average just 0.6 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Thunder allow (116.4).
- When Minnesota scores more than 116.4 points, it is 22-12.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Timberwolves are averaging 0.3 more points per game (115.9) than they are when playing on the road (115.6).
- Defensively Minnesota has played better at home this year, giving up 115 points per game, compared to 116.6 in away games.
- In terms of total threes made, the Timberwolves have played better in home games this season, sinking 12.3 per game, compared to 12 in away games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.5% three-point percentage at home and a 37.6% mark when playing on the road.
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Rudy Gobert
|Questionable
|Back
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jaylen Nowell
|Questionable
|Knee
|Naz Reid
|Out
|Wrist
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Hand
