On Saturday, Hunter Dozier (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier is hitting .125 with a home run and a walk.

Dozier has a base hit in four of 10 games played this season (40.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

Dozier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings