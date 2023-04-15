After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is batting .222 with three doubles and two walks.
  • In seven of 10 games this year, Isbel has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Isbel has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Elder (1-0) gets the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
