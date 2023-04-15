Ronald Acuna Jr. and Bobby Witt Jr. will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals square off at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +120. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -145 +120 9 +100 -120 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Royals have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread. Kansas City and its opponent have topped the over/under for four consecutive games, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.6.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win four times (28.6%) in those contests.

Kansas City is 3-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in eight of its 14 games with a total.

The Royals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-7 3-3 2-5 2-5 3-8 1-2

