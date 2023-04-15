The Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals will play on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Royals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 12 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .336 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 47 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .269.

The Royals rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.361 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Kris Bubic will get the start for the Royals, his third of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants without allowing a run.

He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.

Bubic has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Giants L 3-1 Away Kris Bubic - 4/10/2023 Rangers L 11-2 Away Zack Greinke Andrew Heaney 4/11/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/12/2023 Rangers W 10-1 Away Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/14/2023 Braves L 10-3 Home Brady Singer Charlie Morton 4/15/2023 Braves - Home Kris Bubic Bryce Elder 4/16/2023 Braves - Home Zack Greinke Kyle Wright 4/17/2023 Rangers - Home Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/18/2023 Rangers - Home Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/19/2023 Rangers - Home Brady Singer Martín Pérez 4/21/2023 Angels - Away Kris Bubic Tyler Anderson

