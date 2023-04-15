When the Atlanta Braves (10-4) and Kansas City Royals (4-10) face off at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, April 15, Bryce Elder will get the call for the Braves, while the Royals will send Kris Bubic to the mound. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Royals have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Royals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Royals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Royals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have a 6-2 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Royals have won in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 3-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

