Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (hitting .333 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and three RBI), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.407) and total hits (12) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 50th in slugging.
- Pasquantino has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 14 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of those games.
- In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Pasquantino has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- Elder (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
