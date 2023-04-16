The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 26-4 overall.

The Bucks are the best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Bucks record 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When Milwaukee totals more than 109.8 points, it is 47-8.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 29-14 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.6% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are putting up 118.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.8 more points than they're averaging on the road (115).

In 2022-23, Milwaukee is ceding 112.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 114.1.

When playing at home, the Bucks are draining 0.1 more threes per game (14.9) than in road games (14.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (36.2%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Heat are scoring more points at home (111.4 per game) than on the road (107.5). But they are also conceding more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

Miami concedes 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 on the road.

The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than away (23.8).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Knee Pat Connaughton Questionable Ankle Khris Middleton Out Knee Grayson Allen Questionable Ankle AJ Green Questionable Foot

Heat Injuries