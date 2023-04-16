Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .257.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In three games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four of 11 games so far this season.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- Wright (0-0) starts for the Braves, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
