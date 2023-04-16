Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Franmil Reyes -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes has two home runs and three walks while hitting .188.
- In four of 11 games this year (36.4%), Reyes has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- Wright (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
