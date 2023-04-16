Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Matt Duffy (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is batting .389 with a home run.
- In four of seven games this year (57.1%), Duffy has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Duffy has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Braves will look to Wright (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.