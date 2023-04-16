After hitting .220 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Kyle Wright) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .180 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 46.2% of his 13 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Melendez has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings