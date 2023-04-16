After hitting .220 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Kyle Wright) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .180 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Melendez has picked up a hit in 46.2% of his 13 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.1% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Melendez has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Braves will look to Wright (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
