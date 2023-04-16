Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (11-4) and the Kansas City Royals (4-11) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on April 16.

The Braves will call on Kyle Wright against the Royals and Zack Greinke (0-3).

Royals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Royals have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win four times (26.7%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.3 runs per game (50 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Schedule