Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 12 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 28th in the majors with a .344 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 50 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 23rd-ranked ERA (5.00) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.404 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (0-3) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.

Greinke has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Rangers L 11-2 Away Zack Greinke Andrew Heaney 4/11/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/12/2023 Rangers W 10-1 Away Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/14/2023 Braves L 10-3 Home Brady Singer Charlie Morton 4/15/2023 Braves L 9-3 Home Kris Bubic Bryce Elder 4/16/2023 Braves - Home Zack Greinke Kyle Wright 4/17/2023 Rangers - Home Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/18/2023 Rangers - Home Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/19/2023 Rangers - Home Brady Singer Martín Pérez 4/21/2023 Angels - Away Kris Bubic Tyler Anderson 4/22/2023 Angels - Away Zack Greinke Reid Detmers

