The Denver Nuggets (53-29) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves is a player to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, April 16

Sunday, April 16 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Nikola Jokic, Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their previous game, the Timberwolves beat the Thunder on Friday, 120-95. Karl-Anthony Towns scored a team-high 28 points (and chipped in three assists and 11 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 28 11 3 0 3 1 Rudy Gobert 21 10 2 0 0 0 Anthony Edwards 19 10 6 2 1 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards paces the Timberwolves in scoring (24.6 points per game), and puts up 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in the NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert tops the Timberwolves in rebounding (11.6 per game), and produces 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Anderson gets the Timberwolves 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Mike Conley is the Timberwolves' top assist man (6.7 per game), and he puts up 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds.

The Timberwolves receive 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jaylen Nowell.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rudy Gobert 10.9 12.2 2.4 0.7 1 0 Anthony Edwards 19.1 4.1 3.5 1.1 0.7 2 Kyle Anderson 10.5 6 6.3 1.2 1 0.8 Mike Conley 16.3 3.1 5.2 1.1 0.2 2.6 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.6 6.4 2.9 0.4 0.3 2.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.