Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Matt Duffy, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has a home run while hitting .364.
- Duffy has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 51st, 1.020 WHIP ranks 21st, and 14.6 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
