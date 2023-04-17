The Kansas City Royals and Matt Duffy, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy has a home run while hitting .364.
  • Duffy has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Duffy has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 51st, 1.020 WHIP ranks 21st, and 14.6 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
