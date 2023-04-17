Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Nate Eaton and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will start Jacob deGrom) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Nate Eaton At The Plate
- Eaton is batting .053 with .
- Once in nine games this year, Eaton got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
- He has not homered in his nine games this season.
- Eaton has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.32), 21st in WHIP (1.020), and second in K/9 (14.6) among pitchers who qualify.
